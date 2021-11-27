Is Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 46.10% YTD?

During the last session, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.93% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the POAI share is $2.30, that puts it down -114.95 from that peak though still a striking 39.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $69.55M, and the average trade volume was 1.83 million shares over the past three months.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. POAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) registered a -0.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.93% in intraday trading to $1.07 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -15.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.69%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 78.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, POAI is trading at a discount of -367.29% off the target high and -367.29% off the low.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Predictive Oncology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) shares have gone down -9.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.52% against 7.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 197.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.7 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.80%. While earnings are projected to return 67.70% in 2021.

POAI Dividends

Predictive Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

Predictive Oncology Inc. insiders own 8.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.73%, with the float percentage being 7.32%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 3.05% of all shares), a total value of $2.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $0.72 million.