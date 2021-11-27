Is Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) Still A Buy After sinking -1.53% Last Week?

During the last session, Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $111.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.27% or -$3.78. The 52-week high for the OSK share is $137.47, that puts it down -23.09 from that peak though still a striking 27.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $80.42. The company’s market capitalization is $7.60B, and the average trade volume was 559.18K shares over the past three months.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. OSK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.85.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) trade information

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) registered a -3.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.27% in intraday trading to $111.68 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.53%, and it has moved by 8.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.43%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.13, which implies an increase of 10.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $148.00 respectively. As a result, OSK is trading at a discount of -32.52% off the target high and 10.46% off the low.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oshkosh Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) shares have gone down -15.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.09% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.30% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.78 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.60%. While earnings are projected to return 44.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.26% per annum.

OSK Dividends

Oshkosh Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Oshkosh Corporation is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)’s Major holders

Oshkosh Corporation insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.88%, with the float percentage being 92.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 589 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.57 million shares (or 9.57% of all shares), a total value of $818.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $783.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $241.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $211.26 million.