Is National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.08% or -$1.52. The 52-week high for the EYE share is $65.92, that puts it down -37.99 from that peak though still a striking 12.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.58. The company’s market capitalization is $3.92B, and the average trade volume was 700.25K shares over the past three months.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. EYE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) trade information

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) registered a -3.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.08% in intraday trading to $47.77 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.16%, and it has moved by -19.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.60, which implies an increase of 23.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, EYE is trading at a discount of -46.54% off the target high and -4.67% off the low.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that National Vision Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) shares have gone down -3.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.86% against 14.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -53.70% this quarter and then drop -73.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $508.98 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $473.21 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $485.35 million and $496.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.90% and then drop by -4.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.30%. While earnings are projected to return 9.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.40% per annum.

EYE Dividends

National Vision Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s Major holders

National Vision Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 116.61%, with the float percentage being 119.51%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 289 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.17 million shares (or 11.20% of all shares), a total value of $468.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.57 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $387.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $150.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.42 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $123.94 million.