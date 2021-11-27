Is McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s traded shares were 0.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the MCFE share is $28.23, that puts it down -10.27 from that peak though still a striking 50.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.67. The company’s market capitalization is $11.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. MCFE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) trade information

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $25.60 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.08%, and it has moved by 19.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.13%. The short interest in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) is 2.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.00, which implies an increase of 1.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, MCFE is trading at a discount of -1.56% off the target high and -1.56% off the low.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that McAfee Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. McAfee Corp. (MCFE) shares have gone up 19.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.00% against 1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.20% this quarter and then drop -44.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $461.76 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $471.65 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $728 million and $777 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -36.60% and then drop by -39.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -33.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.54% per annum.

MCFE Dividends

McAfee Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for McAfee Corp. is 0.46, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s Major holders

McAfee Corp. insiders own 1.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.28%, with the float percentage being 97.08%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 66.59 million shares (or 39.41% of all shares), a total value of $1.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.85 million shares, is of Thoma Bravo, LP’s that is approximately 11.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $528.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of McAfee Corp. (MCFE) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund owns about 3.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $70.54 million.