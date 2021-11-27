Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.77% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the HLF share is $59.00, that puts it down -52.14 from that peak though still a striking 0.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.70. The company’s market capitalization is $4.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. HLF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) registered a -0.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.77% in intraday trading to $38.78 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.51%, and it has moved by -14.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.74%. The short interest in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is 6.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.75, which implies an increase of 33.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, HLF is trading at a discount of -67.61% off the target high and -34.09% off the low.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) shares have gone down -26.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.49% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.70% this quarter and then jump 22.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.56 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.5 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.52 billion and $1.41 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.50% and then jump by 6.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.90%. While earnings are projected to return 26.10% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.50% per annum.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. insiders own 11.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.48%, with the float percentage being 92.88%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 374 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.41 million shares (or 15.60% of all shares), a total value of $816.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.12 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $449.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 9.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $404.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.07 million, or about 5.99% of the stock, which is worth about $313.7 million.