Is Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) Hit More of the Losses Given A -8.82% Dip From High?

During the last session, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.58% or -$1.08. The 52-week high for the GVA share is $44.31, that puts it down -8.82 from that peak though still a striking 40.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.24. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 326.05K shares over the past three months.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. GVA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.94.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) trade information

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) registered a -2.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.58% in intraday trading to $40.72 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.98%, and it has moved by 5.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.14%. The short interest in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) is 3.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.00, which implies an increase of 13.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, GVA is trading at a discount of -35.07% off the target high and 9.14% off the low.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Granite Construction Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) shares have gone up 0.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.62% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.50% this quarter and then jump 188.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $956.08 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.60%. While earnings are projected to return -146.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

GVA Dividends

Granite Construction Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Granite Construction Incorporated is 0.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.47%.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s Major holders

Granite Construction Incorporated insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.52%, with the float percentage being 102.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.14 million shares (or 15.60% of all shares), a total value of $190.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.85 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $156.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $122.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.52 million, or about 5.49% of the stock, which is worth about $101.24 million.