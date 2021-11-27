Is Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.26% or -$5.62. The 52-week high for the CPA share is $94.91, that puts it down -32.24 from that peak though still a striking 9.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $64.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 321.79K shares over the past three months.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CPA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) trade information

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) registered a -7.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.26% in intraday trading to $71.77 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.21%, and it has moved by -5.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.03%. The short interest in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) is 3.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $102.25, which implies an increase of 29.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $74.00 and $132.00 respectively. As a result, CPA is trading at a discount of -83.92% off the target high and -3.11% off the low.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Copa Holdings S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) shares have gone down -12.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.07% against 27.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.90% this quarter and then jump 110.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $400.72 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $466.19 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.38 million and $158.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,137.50% and then jump by 193.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.70%. While earnings are projected to return -345.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -4.00% per annum.

CPA Dividends

Copa Holdings S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s Major holders

Copa Holdings S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 122.75%, with the float percentage being 122.75%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.66 million shares (or 14.83% of all shares), a total value of $379.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 million shares, is of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 12.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $293.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that New World Fund, Inc. owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 million, or about 4.09% of the stock, which is worth about $96.77 million.