Is Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Still A Buy After plugging 2.01% Last Week?

During the last session, Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.76% or -$0.87. The 52-week high for the FUN share is $52.50, that puts it down -7.83 from that peak though still a striking 24.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.74. The company’s market capitalization is $2.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 306.08K shares over the past three months.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FUN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.15.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) trade information

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) registered a -1.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.76% in intraday trading to $48.69 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.01%, and it has moved by 5.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.85%. The short interest in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) is 4.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.78, which implies an increase of 23.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, FUN is trading at a discount of -60.2% off the target high and -15.01% off the low.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cedar Fair L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) shares have gone up 7.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 91.49% against 29.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 189.20% this quarter and then jump 76.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 533.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $653.87 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $262.34 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $87.46 million and $33.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 647.60% and then jump by 674.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.60%. While earnings are projected to return -445.10% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.12% per annum.

FUN Dividends

Cedar Fair L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s Major holders

Cedar Fair L.P. insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.53%, with the float percentage being 62.58%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.17 million shares (or 9.10% of all shares), a total value of $239.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.94 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $229.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) All-Cap Opportunities Fund and Pioneer Equity Income Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) All-Cap Opportunities Fund owns about 2.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $14.31 million.