Is BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) Hit More of the Losses Given A -39.17% Dip From High?

During the last session, BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.28% or -$1.15. The 52-week high for the BWXT share is $68.68, that puts it down -39.17 from that peak though still a striking -1.95% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.31. The company’s market capitalization is $4.56B, and the average trade volume was 500.46K shares over the past three months.

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BWXT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.8.

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) trade information

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) registered a -2.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.28% in intraday trading to $49.35 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.12%, and it has moved by -11.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.07%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.33, which implies an increase of 24.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $77.00 respectively. As a result, BWXT is trading at a discount of -56.03% off the target high and -3.34% off the low.

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BWX Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) shares have gone down -21.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.99% against 23.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.30% this quarter and then jump 27.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $536.98 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $593.93 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.40%. While earnings are projected to return 14.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.90% per annum.

BWXT Dividends

BWX Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BWX Technologies Inc. is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s Major holders

BWX Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.44%, with the float percentage being 99.79%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 399 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.38 million shares (or 10.91% of all shares), a total value of $684.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.04 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 10.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $662.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $281.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.25 million, or about 4.47% of the stock, which is worth about $280.25 million.