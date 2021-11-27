Is Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -7.60% YTD?

During the last session, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the AMBP share is $12.43, that puts it down -29.34 from that peak though still a striking 3.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.24. The company’s market capitalization is $5.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 944.77K shares over the past three months.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) trade information

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $9.61 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.10%, and it has moved by 0.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.15%. The short interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) is 3.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.51, which implies an increase of 23.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $13.60 respectively. As a result, AMBP is trading at a discount of -41.52% off the target high and -14.46% off the low.

AMBP Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s Major holders

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. insiders own 81.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.74%, with the float percentage being 53.64%. Mizuho Markets Americas, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.41 million shares (or 0.40% of all shares), a total value of $23.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Stolper Co’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 2.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $3.19 million.