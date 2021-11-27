Is Aon plc (NYSE: AON) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Aon plc (NYSE:AON)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $294.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.54% or -$4.61. The 52-week high for the AON share is $326.25, that puts it down -10.93 from that peak though still a striking 31.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $200.65. The company’s market capitalization is $64.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 million shares over the past three months.

Aon plc (AON) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.69.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) trade information

Aon plc (AON) registered a -1.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.54% in intraday trading to $294.11 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.24%, and it has moved by -7.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.35%. The short interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is 6.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $316.50, which implies an increase of 7.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $288.00 and $370.00 respectively. As a result, AON is trading at a discount of -25.8% off the target high and 2.08% off the low.

Aon plc (AON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aon plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aon plc (AON) shares have gone up 16.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 18.55% against 18.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.50% this quarter and then jump 29.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.6 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.13 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.38 billion and $2.96 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 5.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.50%. While earnings are projected to return 32.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.21% per annum.

AON Dividends

Aon plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 03 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Aon plc is 2.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.94%.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON)’s Major holders

Aon plc insiders own 1.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.59%, with the float percentage being 103.62%. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,294 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.69 million shares (or 8.48% of all shares), a total value of $5.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.87 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aon plc (AON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.45 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.94 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $1.7 billion.