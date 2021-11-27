Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) At $38.06 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.11% or -$1.22. The 52-week high for the IRDM share is $54.65, that puts it down -43.59 from that peak though still a striking 15.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.00. The company’s market capitalization is $5.08B, and the average trade volume was 741.16K shares over the past three months.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. IRDM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) trade information

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) registered a -3.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.11% in intraday trading to $38.06 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.75%, and it has moved by -4.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.14%.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iridium Communications Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) shares have gone down -0.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.95% against 20.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $153.71 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150.32 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $151.47 million and $146.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.50% and then jump by 2.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.90%. While earnings are projected to return 68.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

IRDM Dividends

Iridium Communications Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s Major holders

Iridium Communications Inc. insiders own 12.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.71%, with the float percentage being 96.27%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 370 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.59 million shares (or 10.30% of all shares), a total value of $543.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.07 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $522.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) shares are Baron Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Baron Growth Fund owns about 8.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $356.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.47 million, or about 6.42% of the stock, which is worth about $338.79 million.