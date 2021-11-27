Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD)

During the last session, Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.29% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the NOMD share is $31.85, that puts it down -31.12 from that peak though still a striking 4.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.18. The company’s market capitalization is $4.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 680.35K shares over the past three months.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. NOMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) trade information

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) registered a 0.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.29% in intraday trading to $24.29 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.21%, and it has moved by -10.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.80%. The short interest in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) is 2.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.94, which implies an increase of 16.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.12 and $31.46 respectively. As a result, NOMD is trading at a discount of -29.52% off the target high and -3.42% off the low.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nomad Foods Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) shares have gone down -20.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.23% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.70% this quarter and then drop -4.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $725.39 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $828.7 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 46.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.55% per annum.

NOMD Dividends

Nomad Foods Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s Major holders

Nomad Foods Limited insiders own 15.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.27%, with the float percentage being 97.90%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 315 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.9 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $421.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.18 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $316.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) shares are Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd owns about 3.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $106.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.38 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $95.62 million.