Investing In Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $286.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.21% or $14.17. The 52-week high for the RGEN share is $327.32, that puts it down -14.44 from that peak though still a striking 43.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $162.29. The company’s market capitalization is $15.54B, and the average trade volume was 390.30K shares over the past three months.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RGEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.64.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) trade information

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) registered a 5.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.21% in intraday trading to $286.01 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.15%, and it has moved by 5.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.64%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $327.88, which implies an increase of 12.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $275.00 and $368.00 respectively. As a result, RGEN is trading at a discount of -28.67% off the target high and 3.85% off the low.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Repligen Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) shares have gone up 56.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.55% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $163.97 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170.38 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $86.45 million and $108.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 89.70% and then jump by 56.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.90%. While earnings are projected to return 155.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.50% per annum.

RGEN Dividends

Repligen Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s Major holders

Repligen Corporation insiders own 6.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.69%, with the float percentage being 92.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 585 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.31 million shares (or 9.68% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $976.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $294.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $388.25 million.