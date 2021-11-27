Investing In Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s traded shares were 0.73 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the FPAC share is $11.30, that puts it down -8.24 from that peak though still a striking 7.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.66. The company’s market capitalization is $626.40M, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) trade information

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.29% in intraday trading to $10.44 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.25%, and it has moved by 0.38% in 30 days.

FPAC Dividends

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s Major holders

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.08%, with the float percentage being 63.28%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.0 million shares (or 5.00% of all shares), a total value of $29.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.92 million shares, is of Linden Advisors LP’s that is approximately 4.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) shares are Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56216.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.