Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) On Friday – Up 47.29% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.44% or -$2.26. The 52-week high for the IMO share is $36.80, that puts it down -11.99 from that peak though still a striking 47.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.32. The company’s market capitalization is $23.53B, and the average trade volume was 442.79K shares over the past three months.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. IMO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) trade information

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) registered a -6.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.44% in intraday trading to $32.86 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.74%, and it has moved by -7.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 75.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.37, which implies an increase of 14.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.79 and $43.25 respectively. As a result, IMO is trading at a discount of -31.62% off the target high and 3.26% off the low.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Imperial Oil Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) shares have gone down -0.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 475.61% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.00% this quarter and then jump 642.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.24 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.05 billion by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.63 billion and $5.54 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 64.00% and then jump by 63.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.30%. While earnings are projected to return -187.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.10% per annum.

IMO Dividends

Imperial Oil Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Imperial Oil Limited is 0.78, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO)’s Major holders

Imperial Oil Limited insiders own 72.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.22%, with the float percentage being 91.81%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 388 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 28.9 million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $878.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.93 million shares, is of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $788.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) shares are Artisan International Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Artisan International Value Fund owns about 12.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $386.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.11 million, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $368.23 million.