How Will Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Look After It Drops -8.56% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $205.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.95% or -$4.09. The 52-week high for the WSM share is $223.32, that puts it down -8.56 from that peak though still a striking 52.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $98.75. The company’s market capitalization is $15.53B, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. WSM has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.07.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) trade information

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) registered a -1.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.95% in intraday trading to $205.72 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.02%, and it has moved by 13.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $211.56, which implies an increase of 2.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $258.00 respectively. As a result, WSM is trading at a discount of -25.41% off the target high and 27.09% off the low.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Williams-Sonoma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) shares have gone up 21.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.97% against 37.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.90% this quarter and then jump 9.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.97 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.47 billion by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.70%. While earnings are projected to return 91.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.75% per annum.

WSM Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 17 and November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is 2.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Major holders

Williams-Sonoma Inc. insiders own 1.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.25%, with the float percentage being 96.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 748 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.83 million shares (or 10.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) shares are Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 3.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $540.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.13 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $339.59 million.