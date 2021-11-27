Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) Received An -10.46% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.72% or -$5.73. The 52-week high for the HXL share is $64.99, that puts it down -22.07 from that peak though still a striking 19.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.91. The company’s market capitalization is $4.72B, and the average trade volume was 573.10K shares over the past three months.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. HXL has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) trade information

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) registered a -9.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.72% in intraday trading to $53.24 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.10%, and it has moved by -4.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.48%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.56, which implies an increase of 9.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, HXL is trading at a discount of -59.65% off the target high and 24.87% off the low.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hexcel Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hexcel Corporation (HXL) shares have gone down -10.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 172.20% this quarter and then jump 320.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $362.82 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $382.42 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $295.8 million and $301.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.70% and then jump by 26.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.20%. While earnings are projected to return -89.50% in 2021.

HXL Dividends

Hexcel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)’s Major holders

Hexcel Corporation insiders own 0.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.82%, with the float percentage being 109.40%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 472 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.75 million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $460.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.6 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $451.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hexcel Corporation (HXL) shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd owns about 3.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $229.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.36 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $147.53 million.