HASI’s -5.64% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.04% or -$3.03. The 52-week high for the HASI share is $72.42, that puts it down -26.83 from that peak though still a striking 21.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.69. The company’s market capitalization is $4.67B, and the average trade volume was 416.86K shares over the past three months.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. HASI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) registered a -5.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.64%, and it has moved by -5.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.31%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.22, which implies an increase of 17.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $61.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, HASI is trading at a discount of -43.61% off the target high and -6.83% off the low.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) shares have gone up 16.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.42% against 0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.90% this quarter and then jump 13.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.18 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.25 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.70%. While earnings are projected to return -11.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. insiders own 3.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.15%, with the float percentage being 96.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 493 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.24 million shares (or 9.21% of all shares), a total value of $406.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.78 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $380.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.08 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $116.58 million.