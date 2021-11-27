For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.88% or -$2.2. The 52-week high for the TRGP share is $58.18, that puts it down -6.81 from that peak though still a striking 57.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.33. The company’s market capitalization is $12.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TRGP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) trade information

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) registered a -3.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.88% in intraday trading to $54.47 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.16%, and it has moved by -0.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.05%. The short interest in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is 3.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.48, which implies an increase of 18.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $79.00 respectively. As a result, TRGP is trading at a discount of -45.03% off the target high and -6.48% off the low.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Targa Resources Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) shares have gone up 40.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 122.59% against -8.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 75.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.5 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.69 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.12 billion and $2.57 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.30% and then jump by 43.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -54.00%. While earnings are projected to return -405.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.70% per annum.

TRGP Dividends

Targa Resources Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Targa Resources Corp. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.41%.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s Major holders

Targa Resources Corp. insiders own 1.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.46%, with the float percentage being 89.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 542 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 23.97 million shares (or 10.48% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $928.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $287.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.14 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $269.84 million.