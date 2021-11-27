Following Its 52-Week Low, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK)’S Share Price Rose 8.25% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 2.34%

During the last session, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $182.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.67% or -$6.97. The 52-week high for the SWK share is $225.00, that puts it down -23.13 from that peak though still a striking 8.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $167.65. The company’s market capitalization is $30.11B, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) trade information

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) registered a -3.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.67% in intraday trading to $182.73 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.98%, and it has moved by -1.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stanley Black & Decker Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) shares have gone down -15.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 19.58% against 41.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.10% this quarter and then drop -13.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.28 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.52 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.85 billion and $4.41 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.20% and then jump by 2.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.60%. While earnings are projected to return 22.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.89% per annum.

SWK Dividends

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is 3.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.73 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s Major holders

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.58%, with the float percentage being 87.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,288 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.09 million shares (or 8.03% of all shares), a total value of $2.68 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.69 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.19 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $935.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.64 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $789.75 million.