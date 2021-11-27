Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $132.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.19% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the FND share is $145.89, that puts it down -10.2 from that peak though still a striking 41.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $77.96. The company’s market capitalization is $14.13B, and the average trade volume was 605.65K shares over the past three months.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. FND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) registered a -0.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.19% in intraday trading to $132.39 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.53%, and it has moved by -0.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.29%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $151.10, which implies an increase of 12.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130.00 and $167.00 respectively. As a result, FND is trading at a discount of -26.14% off the target high and 1.81% off the low.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) shares have gone up 34.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.67% against 22.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $854.4 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $840.13 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.60%. While earnings are projected to return 28.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 32.75% per annum.

FND Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.28%, with the float percentage being 100.57%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 446 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.53 million shares (or 10.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $997.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $393.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.8 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $267.16 million.