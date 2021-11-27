First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.28% or -$1.33. The 52-week high for the FFBC share is $26.62, that puts it down -11.47 from that peak though still a striking 33.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.98. The company’s market capitalization is $2.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 313.24K shares over the past three months.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FFBC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) trade information

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) registered a -5.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.28% in intraday trading to $23.88 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.33%, and it has moved by 0.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.24%. The short interest in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) is 1.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.71 day(s) to cover.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Financial Bancorp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) shares have gone down -6.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.54% against 28.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.20% this quarter and then jump 3.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $152.44 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.44 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $161.66 million and $166.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.70% and then drop by -7.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.50%. While earnings are projected to return -20.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

FFBC Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Financial Bancorp. is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.56%.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)’s Major holders

First Financial Bancorp. insiders own 2.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.30%, with the float percentage being 76.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.35 million shares (or 14.75% of all shares), a total value of $344.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.4 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $249.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $155.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.76 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $66.28 million.