EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Is Worth Evaluating At $47.78

During the last session, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.57% or -$3.36. The 52-week high for the EPR share is $56.07, that puts it down -17.35 from that peak though still a striking 37.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.79. The company’s market capitalization is $3.65B, and the average trade volume was 475.47K shares over the past three months.

EPR Properties (EPR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. EPR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) trade information

EPR Properties (EPR) registered a -6.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.57% in intraday trading to $47.78 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.90%, and it has moved by -6.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.10%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.14, which implies an increase of 13.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $61.00 respectively. As a result, EPR is trading at a discount of -27.67% off the target high and -4.65% off the low.

EPR Properties (EPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EPR Properties has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EPR Properties (EPR) shares have gone down -2.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.43% against 10.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 115.40% this quarter and then jump 185.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $119.85 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $129.46 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.00%. While earnings are projected to return -220.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

EPR Dividends

EPR Properties is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EPR Properties is 3.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s Major holders

EPR Properties insiders own 1.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.42%, with the float percentage being 86.71%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 415 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.54 million shares (or 15.43% of all shares), a total value of $537.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $498.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EPR Properties (EPR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 3.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $160.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.12 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $98.6 million.