e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF): Is It Possible To Be Up 23.34% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.23% or -$0.71. The 52-week high for the ELF share is $33.38, that puts it down -7.43 from that peak though still a striking 32.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62B, and the average trade volume was 463.53K shares over the past three months.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ELF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) trade information

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) registered a -2.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.23% in intraday trading to $31.07 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.16%, and it has moved by -1.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.70, which implies an increase of 15.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, ELF is trading at a discount of -28.74% off the target high and -9.43% off the low.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) shares have gone up 10.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.80% this quarter and then drop -18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.27 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $94.04 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return -65.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.15% per annum.

ELF Dividends

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s Major holders

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. insiders own 8.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.06%, with the float percentage being 104.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 264 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.16 million shares (or 11.88% of all shares), a total value of $167.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.84 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $131.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.69 million, or about 3.25% of the stock, which is worth about $45.21 million.