During The Past Six Months, The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Shares Took An -15.21% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.89% or -$1.12. The 52-week high for the MCS share is $24.71, that puts it down -38.04 from that peak though still a striking 38.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.01. The company’s market capitalization is $576.02M, and the average trade volume was 290.12K shares over the past three months.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MCS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) trade information

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) registered a -5.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.89% in intraday trading to $17.90 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.56%, and it has moved by -3.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.18%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.50, which implies an increase of 32.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, MCS is trading at a discount of -62.01% off the target high and -34.08% off the low.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Marcus Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Marcus Corporation (MCS) shares have gone down -15.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.21% against 29.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.80% this quarter and then jump 81.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $112.97 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $135.95 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $46.1 million and $33.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 145.10% and then jump by 306.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.80%. While earnings are projected to return -446.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

MCS Dividends

The Marcus Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)’s Major holders

The Marcus Corporation insiders own 3.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.30%, with the float percentage being 101.37%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 208 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.52 million shares (or 14.95% of all shares), a total value of $47.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.42 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 6.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Marcus Corporation (MCS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 million, or about 4.37% of the stock, which is worth about $20.18 million.