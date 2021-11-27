Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Are Up 8.48%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.99% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the DNB share is $27.85, that puts it down -53.44 from that peak though still a striking 8.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.61. The company’s market capitalization is $8.08B, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DNB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) registered a -2.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.99% in intraday trading to $18.15 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.35%, and it has moved by -1.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.00, which implies an increase of 30.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, DNB is trading at a discount of -92.84% off the target high and -15.7% off the low.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) shares have gone down -15.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.63% against 19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 10.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $542.18 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $586.62 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $442.1 million and $480.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.60% and then jump by 22.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.80%. While earnings are projected to return 65.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.29% per annum.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. insiders own 22.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.58%, with the float percentage being 70.27%. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 68.05 million shares (or 15.79% of all shares), a total value of $1.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.73 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 5.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $485.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 25.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $550.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.88 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $104.36 million.