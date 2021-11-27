Does Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KNX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.21% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the KNX share is $60.60, that puts it down -5.59 from that peak though still a striking 31.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.17. The company’s market capitalization is $9.65B, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. KNX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) trade information

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) registered a -1.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.21% in intraday trading to $57.39 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.61%, and it has moved by 4.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.46%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.79, which implies an increase of 12.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, KNX is trading at a discount of -39.4% off the target high and 11.13% off the low.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) shares have gone up 20.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.57% against 39.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.20% this quarter and then jump 20.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.52 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.56 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.21 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.80% and then jump by 21.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.10%. While earnings are projected to return 33.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.65% per annum.

KNX Dividends

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s Major holders

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. insiders own 8.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.60%, with the float percentage being 99.19%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 626 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.07 million shares (or 9.68% of all shares), a total value of $821.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.77 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $704.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 4.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $243.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.21 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $191.38 million.