Does Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) Still Look Attractive After A -4.67% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $247.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.63% or -$17.58. The 52-week high for the JLL share is $273.19, that puts it down -10.35 from that peak though still a striking 46.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $131.91. The company’s market capitalization is $12.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 247.82K shares over the past three months.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) trade information

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) registered a -6.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.63% in intraday trading to $247.57 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.67%, and it has moved by -4.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.38%. The short interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) is 1.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $337.00, which implies an increase of 26.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $275.00 and $474.00 respectively. As a result, JLL is trading at a discount of -91.46% off the target high and -11.08% off the low.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) shares have gone up 22.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.51% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 13.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.83 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.29 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.28 billion and $1.96 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.60% and then jump by 16.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.40%. While earnings are projected to return -28.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

JLL Dividends

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s Major holders

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.94%, with the float percentage being 100.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 592 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.37 million shares (or 14.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.44 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.71 million shares, is of Generation Investment Management LLP’s that is approximately 9.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $920.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 2.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $435.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $283.49 million.