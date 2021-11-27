Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) After A -3.63% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.73% or -$1.26. The 52-week high for the VSH share is $26.50, that puts it down -27.83 from that peak though still a striking 9.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.86. The company’s market capitalization is $2.99B, and the average trade volume was 821.79K shares over the past three months.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. VSH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) trade information

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) registered a -5.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.73% in intraday trading to $20.73 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.63%, and it has moved by 9.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.69%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.33, which implies an increase of 18.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, VSH is trading at a discount of -54.37% off the target high and -6.13% off the low.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) shares have gone down -13.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 152.17% against 35.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 164.00% this quarter and then jump 121.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $836.06 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $822.33 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.80%. While earnings are projected to return -20.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.70% per annum.

VSH Dividends

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is 0.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH)’s Major holders

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.03%, with the float percentage being 98.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 388 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.28 million shares (or 11.51% of all shares), a total value of $344.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $290.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.57 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $79.04 million.