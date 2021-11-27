DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $97.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.62% or -$4.71. The 52-week high for the DVA share is $136.48, that puts it down -40.28 from that peak though still a striking -1.3% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $98.55. The company’s market capitalization is $10.12B, and the average trade volume was 752.88K shares over the past three months.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. DVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.26.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) trade information

DaVita Inc. (DVA) registered a -4.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.62% in intraday trading to $97.29 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.30%, and it has moved by -12.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $123.38, which implies an increase of 21.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $111.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, DVA is trading at a discount of -54.18% off the target high and -14.09% off the low.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DaVita Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DaVita Inc. (DVA) shares have gone down -18.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.45% against -2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.60% this quarter and then jump 35.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.93 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.95 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.92 billion and $2.91 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by 0.00% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.60%. While earnings are projected to return 39.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.44% per annum.

DVA Dividends

DaVita Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)’s Major holders

DaVita Inc. insiders own 3.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.10%, with the float percentage being 92.94%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 793 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 36.1 million shares (or 35.42% of all shares), a total value of $4.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $887.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DaVita Inc. (DVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $234.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $185.04 million.