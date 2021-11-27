Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN): Can A Stock That’s Up 18.57% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.10% or -$1.21. The 52-week high for the CWEN share is $39.75, that puts it down -4.99 from that peak though still a striking 34.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.93. The company’s market capitalization is $3.10B, and the average trade volume was 727.23K shares over the past three months.

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) trade information

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) registered a -3.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.10% in intraday trading to $37.86 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.81%, and it has moved by 12.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.13%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.56, which implies an increase of 4.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, CWEN is trading at a discount of -21.5% off the target high and 15.48% off the low.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clearway Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) shares have gone up 41.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -291.67% against 11.60.

CWEN Dividends

Clearway Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Clearway Energy Inc. is 1.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s Major holders

Clearway Energy Inc. insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.21%, with the float percentage being 91.87%. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 319 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.4 million shares (or 10.28% of all shares), a total value of $222.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $208.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $53.79 million.