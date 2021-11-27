Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY): With The Stock Up 29.77 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $111.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.14% or -$1.28. The 52-week high for the CDAY share is $130.37, that puts it down -17.08 from that peak though still a striking 29.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $78.20. The company’s market capitalization is $17.00B, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CDAY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) registered a -1.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.14% in intraday trading to $111.35 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.91%, and it has moved by -10.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.91%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $127.83, which implies an increase of 12.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, CDAY is trading at a discount of -34.71% off the target high and 1.21% off the low.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) shares have gone up 24.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -56.00% against 1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -58.30% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $253.58 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $275.69 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $204.4 million and $222.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.10% and then jump by 23.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.30%. While earnings are projected to return -105.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.50% per annum.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.71%, with the float percentage being 104.63%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 467 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 20.08 million shares (or 13.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.93 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.26 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 12.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.75 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that New Economy Fund (The) owns about 7.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $796.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.54 million, or about 4.36% of the stock, which is worth about $736.26 million.