Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) Given A -17.82% drop From High?

During the last session, Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.37% or -$1.71. The 52-week high for the VNOM share is $25.32, that puts it down -17.82 from that peak though still a striking 49.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.86. The company’s market capitalization is $3.87B, and the average trade volume was 451.86K shares over the past three months.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. VNOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) trade information

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) registered a -7.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.37% in intraday trading to $21.49 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.75%, and it has moved by -3.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.36%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.88, which implies an increase of 20.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, VNOM is trading at a discount of -39.6% off the target high and -16.33% off the low.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viper Energy Partners LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares have gone up 19.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.29% against -10.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.42 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $104.39 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $62.94 million and $76.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.00% and then jump by 36.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -62.30%. While earnings are projected to return -479.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.88% per annum.

VNOM Dividends

Viper Energy Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Viper Energy Partners LP is 0.82, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s Major holders

Viper Energy Partners LP insiders own 1.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.62%, with the float percentage being 79.97%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.25 million shares (or 14.39% of all shares), a total value of $174.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.56 million shares, is of EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP’s that is approximately 7.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $85.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares are Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $33.59 million.