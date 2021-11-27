Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) Given A -6.73% drop From High?

During the last session, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $643.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.75% or -$4.83. The 52-week high for the REGN share is $686.62, that puts it down -6.73 from that peak though still a striking 31.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $441.00. The company’s market capitalization is $68.75B, and the average trade volume was 753.13K shares over the past three months.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. REGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $9.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) trade information

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) registered a -0.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.75% in intraday trading to $643.35 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.80%, and it has moved by 9.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.57%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $705.00, which implies an increase of 8.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $565.00 and $850.00 respectively. As a result, REGN is trading at a discount of -32.12% off the target high and 12.18% off the low.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) shares have gone up 28.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 113.85% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.70% this quarter and then jump 8.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.69 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.87 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.09 billion and $2.42 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.60% and then jump by 18.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.80%. While earnings are projected to return 65.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

REGN Dividends

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 03 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s Major holders

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.02%, with the float percentage being 89.57%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,481 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.07 million shares (or 10.47% of all shares), a total value of $6.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.57 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.68 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $1.62 billion.