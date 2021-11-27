Can Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 53.09% YTD?

During the last session, Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.80% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DYNT share is $2.56, that puts it down -106.45 from that peak though still a striking 45.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $22.03M, and the average trade volume was 245.02K shares over the past three months.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) trade information

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) registered a -0.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.80% in intraday trading to $1.24 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.62%, and it has moved by -14.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.92%.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dynatronics Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) shares have gone up 10.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -175.00% against 17.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.46 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.85 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.12 million and $10.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.20% and then drop by -16.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.90%. While earnings are projected to return 118.60% in 2021.

DYNT Dividends

Dynatronics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s Major holders

Dynatronics Corporation insiders own 24.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.86%, with the float percentage being 9.03%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 4.98% of all shares), a total value of $0.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 100000.0, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.