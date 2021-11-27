CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) Rose 12.77% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -10.53%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.83% or -$1.82. The 52-week high for the CAE share is $34.19, that puts it down -37.75 from that peak though still a striking 12.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.65. The company’s market capitalization is $7.99B, and the average trade volume was 230.17K shares over the past three months.

CAE Inc. (CAE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CAE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) trade information

CAE Inc. (CAE) registered a -6.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.83% in intraday trading to $24.82 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.30%, and it has moved by -16.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.36%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.01, which implies an increase of 24.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.20 and $37.27 respectively. As a result, CAE is trading at a discount of -50.16% off the target high and -5.56% off the low.

CAE Inc. (CAE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CAE Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CAE Inc. (CAE) shares have gone down -19.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.56% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.20% this quarter and then jump 15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $611.18 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $575.99 million by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $578.28 million and $550.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.70% and then jump by 4.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.90%. While earnings are projected to return -113.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.87% per annum.

CAE Dividends

CAE Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)’s Major holders

CAE Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.03%, with the float percentage being 68.10%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 389 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 24.6 million shares (or 7.77% of all shares), a total value of $757.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.77 million shares, is of Mackenzie Financial Corporation’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $578.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CAE Inc. (CAE) shares are Lazard International Strategic Equity Port and Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Lazard International Strategic Equity Port owns about 6.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $190.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.9 million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $180.17 million.