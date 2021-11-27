Boom Or Bust? Where Will Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TMX) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.63% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the TMX share is $55.00, that puts it down -39.35 from that peak though still a striking 2.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.47. The company’s market capitalization is $4.81B, and the average trade volume was 771.31K shares over the past three months.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TMX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX) trade information

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.63% in intraday trading to $39.47 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.33%, and it has moved by -1.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.00, which implies an increase of 25.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, TMX is trading at a discount of -64.68% off the target high and -11.48% off the low.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Terminix Global Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) shares have gone down -20.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.63% against 25.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 9.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $531.47 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $479.56 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $512 million and $460 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.80% and then jump by 4.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.80%. While earnings are projected to return -84.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.00% per annum.

TMX Dividends

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX)’s Major holders

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.38%, with the float percentage being 103.64%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 403 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.52 million shares (or 12.85% of all shares), a total value of $787.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.95 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 12.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $760.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 7.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $357.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.1 million, or about 5.52% of the stock, which is worth about $338.5 million.