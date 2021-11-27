Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Stock Dropped -9.28% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.96% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the OWL share is $17.89, that puts it down -15.87 from that peak though still a striking 39.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.35. The company’s market capitalization is $22.14B, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OWL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) registered a -0.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.96% in intraday trading to $15.44 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.63%, and it has moved by -9.28% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 22.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, OWL is trading at a discount of -36.01% off the target high and -23.06% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $226.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $289.71 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -439.00% in 2021.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Blue Owl Capital Inc. insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.82%, with the float percentage being 84.70%. Blue Pool Management Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 58.08 million shares (or 18.15% of all shares), a total value of $748.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.0 million shares, is of ICONIQ Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 15.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $644.0 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF owns about 24458.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.32 million market value.