Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) Stock Jumped 3.88% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.79% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the BHLB share is $29.16, that puts it down -4.7 from that peak though still a striking 41.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36B, and the average trade volume was 266.94K shares over the past three months.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. BHLB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.05.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) trade information

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) registered a -2.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.79% in intraday trading to $27.85 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.94%, and it has moved by 3.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.97%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.80, which implies an increase of 6.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, BHLB is trading at a discount of -14.9% off the target high and 10.23% off the low.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) shares have gone up 0.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 123.60% against 23.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then jump 35.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.24 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $77.06 million and $75.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.50% and then drop by -7.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -51.20%. While earnings are projected to return -602.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

BHLB Dividends

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s Major holders

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. insiders own 5.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.78%, with the float percentage being 86.25%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.48 million shares (or 15.29% of all shares), a total value of $205.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.57 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $152.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $30.53 million.