As The Stock Rises By 4.63% Year-To-Date, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the last session, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.14% or -$1.25. The 52-week high for the SEM share is $43.60, that puts it down -50.66 from that peak though still a striking 17.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.91. The company’s market capitalization is $4.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 633.73K shares over the past three months.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SEM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) trade information

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) registered a -4.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.14% in intraday trading to $28.94 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.19%, and it has moved by -10.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.69%. The short interest in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) is 3.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.40, which implies an increase of 38.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, SEM is trading at a discount of -72.77% off the target high and -34.76% off the low.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Select Medical Holdings Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) shares have gone down -27.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.38% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.10% this quarter and then drop -15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.44 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.20%. While earnings are projected to return 75.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.19% per annum.

SEM Dividends

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Select Medical Holdings Corporation is 0.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)’s Major holders

Select Medical Holdings Corporation insiders own 17.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.76%, with the float percentage being 96.68%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 374 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 18.34 million shares (or 13.63% of all shares), a total value of $775.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $744.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 8.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $354.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.2 million, or about 5.35% of the stock, which is worth about $249.03 million.