Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Investing Potential Is $22.23

During the last session, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.47% or -$1.04. The 52-week high for the AMKR share is $29.50, that puts it down -32.7 from that peak though still a striking 36.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.02. The company’s market capitalization is $5.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) registered a -4.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.47% in intraday trading to $22.23 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.47%, and it has moved by 1.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.95%. The short interest in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is 5.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.00, which implies an increase of 17.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, AMKR is trading at a discount of -21.46% off the target high and -21.46% off the low.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.35 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.51 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.17 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.80% and then jump by 20.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.30%. While earnings are projected to return 177.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.44% per annum.

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Amkor Technology Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Major holders

Amkor Technology Inc. insiders own 63.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.94%, with the float percentage being 109.46%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 356 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.21 million shares (or 6.64% of all shares), a total value of $383.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.74 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $277.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 5.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.74 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $130.09 million.