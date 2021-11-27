Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) Have Dropped -7.45% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.91% or -$4.02. The 52-week high for the AL share is $52.96, that puts it down -28.83 from that peak though still a striking 11.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.40. The company’s market capitalization is $4.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 620.05K shares over the past three months.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.73.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) trade information

Air Lease Corporation (AL) registered a -8.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.91% in intraday trading to $41.11 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.65%, and it has moved by 0.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.42%. The short interest in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) is 4.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.71, which implies an increase of 24.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, AL is trading at a discount of -41.08% off the target high and -24.06% off the low.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Air Lease Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Air Lease Corporation (AL) shares have gone down -12.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.12% against 25.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.40% this quarter and then drop -6.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $493.54 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $531.5 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $493.6 million and $489.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.00% and then jump by 8.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.40%. While earnings are projected to return -13.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.74% per annum.

AL Dividends

Air Lease Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Air Lease Corporation is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.18%.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)’s Major holders

Air Lease Corporation insiders own 6.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.27%, with the float percentage being 108.96%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 385 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.53 million shares (or 9.23% of all shares), a total value of $439.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $402.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Air Lease Corporation (AL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $127.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.01 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $125.8 million.