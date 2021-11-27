After Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) Surges -51.27% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $87.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.73% or -$1.55. The 52-week high for the JACK share is $124.53, that puts it down -41.64 from that peak though still a striking 0.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $87.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 301.05K shares over the past three months.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. JACK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.79.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) trade information

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) registered a -1.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.73% in intraday trading to $87.92 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.10%, and it has moved by -11.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.53%. The short interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) is 0.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $113.44, which implies an increase of 22.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $99.00 and $133.00 respectively. As a result, JACK is trading at a discount of -51.27% off the target high and -12.6% off the low.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jack in the Box Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) shares have gone down -22.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 29.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.20% this quarter and then drop -0.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $285.62 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $350.22 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.40%. While earnings are projected to return 9.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.53% per annum.

JACK Dividends

Jack in the Box Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Jack in the Box Inc. is 1.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.76%.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s Major holders

Jack in the Box Inc. insiders own 2.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.56%, with the float percentage being 105.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 363 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 11.69% of all shares), a total value of $282.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $240.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) shares are Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd owns about 0.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $74.84 million.