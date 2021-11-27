After Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Surges -110.03% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the EBR share is $9.61, that puts it down -63.44 from that peak though still a striking 20.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.69. The company’s market capitalization is $9.23B, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) trade information

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) registered a -0.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.34% in intraday trading to $5.88 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.84%, and it has moved by -11.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.76%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.66, which implies an increase of 39.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.99 and $12.35 respectively. As a result, EBR is trading at a discount of -110.03% off the target high and -35.88% off the low.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) shares have gone down -28.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.24% against 2.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.48 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.46 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -19.20% in 2021.

EBR Dividends

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is 0.73, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s Major holders

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.20%, with the float percentage being 1.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.84 million shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $59.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Global Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $5.37 million.