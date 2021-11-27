After A -0.62% Drop In The Last Week, Does Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $325.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.03% or -$13.68. The 52-week high for the SBNY share is $342.03, that puts it down -4.93 from that peak though still a striking 65.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $111.36. The company’s market capitalization is $19.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 559.74K shares over the past three months.

Signature Bank (SBNY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SBNY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.69.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) trade information

Signature Bank (SBNY) registered a -4.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.03% in intraday trading to $325.95 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.62%, and it has moved by 10.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 182.75%. The short interest in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is 1.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $367.12, which implies an increase of 11.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $276.00 and $410.00 respectively. As a result, SBNY is trading at a discount of -25.79% off the target high and 15.32% off the low.

Signature Bank (SBNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Signature Bank has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Signature Bank (SBNY) shares have gone up 30.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.99% against 30.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.80% this quarter and then jump 18.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $512.97 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $533.56 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $412.93 million and $419.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.20% and then jump by 27.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.50%. While earnings are projected to return -8.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.32% per annum.

SBNY Dividends

Signature Bank is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 19 and January 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Signature Bank is 2.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s Major holders

Signature Bank insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.96%, with the float percentage being 94.98%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 602 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.49 million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.44 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Signature Bank (SBNY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $398.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $401.54 million.