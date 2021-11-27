A Quick Glance At Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Stock: It Is up 38.31% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 50.14 Percent

During the last session, Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.67% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the WES share is $23.78, that puts it down -14.6 from that peak though still a striking 38.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.80. The company’s market capitalization is $8.73B, and the average trade volume was 917.89K shares over the past three months.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. WES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) trade information

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) registered a -2.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.67% in intraday trading to $20.75 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.64%, and it has moved by -5.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.16%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.67, which implies an increase of 22.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, WES is trading at a discount of -59.04% off the target high and -15.66% off the low.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Western Midstream Partners LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) shares have gone up 3.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.44% against -8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.70% this quarter and then jump 1.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $738.06 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $742.18 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.70%. While earnings are projected to return -25.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -3.70% per annum.

WES Dividends

Western Midstream Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Western Midstream Partners LP is 1.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s Major holders

Western Midstream Partners LP insiders own 49.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.90%, with the float percentage being 80.66%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 208 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.59 million shares (or 6.44% of all shares), a total value of $494.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.16 million shares, is of Blackstone Group Inc.’s that is approximately 4.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $337.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 26.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $523.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.81 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $116.03 million.