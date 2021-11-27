A -44.68% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX)

During the last session, Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.19% or -$1.27. The 52-week high for the TVTX share is $33.09, that puts it down -13.99 from that peak though still a striking 56.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.78B, and the average trade volume was 621.99K shares over the past three months.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. TVTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) registered a -4.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.19% in intraday trading to $29.03 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.02%, and it has moved by 10.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.27%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.00, which implies an increase of 19.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, TVTX is trading at a discount of -44.68% off the target high and 31.11% off the low.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Travere Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) shares have gone up 91.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.42% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -54.50% this quarter and then drop -56.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.64 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.24 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.85 million and $50.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.00% and then jump by 0.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.80%. While earnings are projected to return -14.80% in 2021.

TVTX Dividends

Travere Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s Major holders

Travere Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.60%, with the float percentage being 108.47%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.75 million shares (or 9.47% of all shares), a total value of $83.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.61 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $81.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund owns about 2.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 4.16% of the stock, which is worth about $55.2 million.