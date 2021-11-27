A -19.68% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM)

During the last session, Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.82% or -$1.14. The 52-week high for the SUM share is $41.46, that puts it down -5.58 from that peak though still a striking 52.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.78. The company’s market capitalization is $4.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 735.59K shares over the past three months.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SUM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) trade information

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) registered a -2.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.82% in intraday trading to $39.27 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.53%, and it has moved by 13.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.77%. The short interest in Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is 5.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.18, which implies an increase of 4.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, SUM is trading at a discount of -19.68% off the target high and 10.87% off the low.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Summit Materials Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) shares have gone up 12.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.63% against 22.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.40% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $741.49 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $613.61 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $681.13 million and $571.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 7.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.00%. While earnings are projected to return 129.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.00% per annum.

SUM Dividends

Summit Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s Major holders

Summit Materials Inc. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.19%, with the float percentage being 103.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.87 million shares (or 9.21% of all shares), a total value of $378.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.41 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $327.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 4.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $173.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.17 million, or about 3.54% of the stock, which is worth about $140.21 million.