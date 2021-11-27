8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) Is Up 10.5% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -37.57% – What To Do Now

During the last session, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.37% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the EGHT share is $39.17, that puts it down -82.02 from that peak though still a striking 10.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.26. The company’s market capitalization is $2.47B, and the average trade volume was 795.56K shares over the past three months.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. EGHT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) registered a -0.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.37% in intraday trading to $21.52 this Friday, 11/26/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.01%, and it has moved by -3.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.64, which implies an increase of 34.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, EGHT is trading at a discount of -132.34% off the target high and -11.52% off the low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 8×8 Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) shares have gone down -8.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 138.46% against 1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 133.30% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $148.71 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.59 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.92%. While earnings are projected to return 9.10% in 2021.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

8×8 Inc. insiders own 2.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.74%, with the float percentage being 102.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 295 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 17.95 million shares (or 16.03% of all shares), a total value of $498.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.4 million shares, is of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s that is approximately 11.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $344.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $205.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.86 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $92.87 million.